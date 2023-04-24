Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 22
Grant Gustafson
Time: 1:38 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Failure To Stay at Accident/Attended Vehicle (M) and Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)
***
Braden Oneal
Time: 4:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Trevin Zach
Time: 11:39 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor Driving After Drinking (M)
April 23
Anthony Reyes
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Dustin Young
Time: 7 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F)
***
Barrett Snyder
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
***
Connor Sikkenga
Time: 8:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree (F), Indecent Exposure (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
April 24
Gregory Novoa
Time: 3:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x3 and Destruction Of or Injury To Public Jail (F)
