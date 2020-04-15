A homeless man was arrested Saturday when he allegedly stole seven cans of baby formula from an Acoma Boulevard supermarket.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to the location after employees reported a man concealing several items in his backpack before exiting the business. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Vurle E. Johnson, fled from the store and ran across the business’ parking lot when employees attempted to stop him.
Officers located Johnson, who allegedly matched witness descriptions of the suspect, on a street corner nearby. According to police, Johnson did not initially stop when police arrived until he was ordered to lie on the ground. Johnson then surrendered himself into police custody at the scene, according to police.
Officers allegedly searched Johnson’s bag and found seven cans of baby formula, one bottle of liquor, a pack of scouring pads and four bath bombs.
According to the police report, Johnson told officers he had been in Havasu only two days, but officers allegedly recognized him as a suspect in two previous shoplifting incidents since December. Police say that in each previous incident, which took place Dec. 14 and March 20 on McCulloch Boulevard, seven cans of baby formula were stolen.
In each of the three incidents, police say the total value of items stolen was more than $200.
Johnson has been charged with felony counts of resisting arrest, theft, and three counts of organized retail theft. He was also charged with felony counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Wednesday, Johnson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
