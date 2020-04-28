A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month when police say he entered a Lake Havasu City maintenance facility and stole an all-terrain vehicle parked in the area.
According to police, the alleged theft occurred sometime between March 24 and March 31, and was reported when maintenance workers saw that the vehicle was missing. The vehicle, commonly used by city maintenance employees and meter readers, was recorded by video surveillance footage at the facility as it was driven from the scene. A credit card, specifically used for fuel, was also present in the vehicle when it was stolen, police say.
Police say the credit card was used at a State Route 95 gas station on April 1, and officers used video surveillance footage from the scene to identify 19-year-old Cameron J. Lewis as the alleged thief.
Lewis was found April 2, in the parking lot of a London Bridge Road restaurant, and arrested as a suspect in the case.
According to the report, Lewis admitted to entering the maintenance facility, stealing the vehicle and using the credit card inside. He allegedly told officers he abandoned the vehicle near Falls Spring Wash, after vandalizing the vehicle.
Lewis has been charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary, theft of a means of transportation, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal damage to property and criminal littering.
At the time of his arrest, Lewis was serving a sentence of probation for a previous theft charge involving a golf cart.
As of Tuesday, Lewis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
