A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges after police say he left the roadway in the area of Rainbow Avenue and Biscayne Lane, driving through two lawns and causing landscaping damage before striking a boulder at the location.
Police found the vehicle disabled at the scene when they arrived on April 9, and identified the driver as 26-year-old Gavier Alvarez. Police say Alvarez appeared to be intoxicated while speaking with officers, and was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests when asked.
According to the report, officers later learned that the plate on Alvarez’s vehicle did not match the plate registered to him. Alvarez declined to speak to officers about the incident without the presence of an attorney, and refused to provide a sample of his breath to determine his possible level of intoxication, the report said. Officers obtained a warrant to draw Alvarez’s blood for testing.
Alvarez has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate. He was also charged with failing to comply with a previous court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.