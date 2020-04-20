A California man was arrested on felony DUI charges this month after police say he struck an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot while driving under the influence of alcohol, and left the scene.
Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a London Bridge Road address April 1 after receiving reports of a hit-and-run accident. According to alleged witness statements, 63-year-old Bellflower resident Michael C. Hougen struck another vehicle while at the location, and left the scene without attempting to contact the vehicle’s owner.
Police say Hougen returned to the location about 10 minutes later, where officers confronted him. According to the report, Hougen admitted to the offense at the scene. Officers learned that Hougen’s driver’s license had been previously revoked due to a prior DUI offense.
Hougen was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
