A Lake Havasu City man was arrested April 18 after police say he kicked in the front door of an Alpine Lane residence and entered without the owner’s permission.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the door hanging open, but officers found no one at the residence. According to police, witnesses identified the intruder as 44-year-old Cosme A. Aguirre, was found and arrested later that day at the intersection of State Route 95 and South Palo Verde Boulevard.
According to police, Aguirre was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.
When questioned by officers, Aguirre allegedly admitted to forcing entry into the building, believing that he heard threats against his family coming from within. He allegedly told police he kicked the door in, entered, and left. The home was unoccupied upon officers’ earlier investigation, and its owner lives in a location outside of Lake Havasu City, according to the report.
Aguirre has been charged with felony counts of criminal trespassing, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.