A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on DUI and drug paraphernalia charges Friday evening after he was allegedly found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a McCulloch Boulevard fast food restaurant after receiving reports of a drunk driver. According to police, witnesses reported that 27-year-old Anthony L. Koberg, nearly struck one person when he arrived, and struck several curbs while entering the parking lot.
Koberg was leaving the restaurant when officers arrived, the report said. He was allegedly seen driving in the direction of State Route 95 when officers conducted a traffic stop. According to police, a record check showed that Koberg’s vehicle insurance had been canceled.
Police say Koberg was visibly impaired at the scene, and was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests. Koberg was arrested at the scene, and his vehicle was searched as officers awaited a tow truck to remove it from the street.
According to the report, officers found an opened bottle of whiskey in Koberg’s vehicle, as well as a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue.
Koberg was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly behaved belligerently toward officers. Police obtained a warrant to draw samples of Koberg’s blood for testing. He has been charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open liquor container in a vehicle.
