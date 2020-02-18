A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of DUI at Havasu’s Jack In the Box restaurant, when employees allegedly observed him to be driving while intoxicated in the restaurant’s drive-thru.
According to alleged employee statements, 47-year-old Jeffrey L. Sardegna was only the most recent intoxicated driver order at the drive-thru – it’s something that happens all the time, one witness said.
Sardegna had difficulty ordering his food, the report said, requesting meals that weren’t on the restaurant’s menu, while seeming not to know what restaurant he was at. Employees contacted police, who found Sardegna shortly after. According to the report, Sardegna admitted to driving while intoxicated at the scene.
Sardegna was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of misdemeanor DUI. He allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath, and officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of Sardegna’s blood to test his level of possible intoxication.
