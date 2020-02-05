A Centennial Park man was arrested Saturday night after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a hit-and-run accident. Deputies responded to the Arizona Strip, where a vehicle matching witness descriptions was allegedly seen with noticeable front-end damage.
The vehicle allegedly departed at high speed, and deputies pursued. Deputies ultimately stopped the vehicle’s driver, identified as Samuel D. Darger, 41. When asked for his identification, Darger allegedly fumbled through his wallet for several minutes before presenting deputies with a bank card.
According to the report, an open case of alcohol was seen in Darger’s passenger seat while he spoke to deputies. A records check allegedly showed Darger’s license to have been suspended for prior DUI offences. Deputies administered a test of Darger’s breath, which allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.224%.
Deputies say Darger was involved in multiple traffic collisions before deputies stopped him, the report said.
Darger was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated DUI, three counts of misdemeanor DUI, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
As of Wednesday, Darger remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.