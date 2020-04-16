A Lake Havasu City man faces felony domestic violence charges after turning himself in last month. According to police, 33-year-old James E. Kroll assaulted the victim, before closing his hand around her throat in an incident that took place in late February.
Officers were called to Kroll’s Southwind Avenue residence Feb. 29 after witnesses reported screams for help. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with visible injuries. According to the victim’s alleged statements to police, Kroll was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
The victim argued with Kroll about his alcohol use, the report said, and Kroll allegedly struck her. Kroll and the victim fought in their yard, according to her alleged statements to police, before they separated. The victim called a friend of Kroll’s to take him from the scene, and told him to leave. Police say Kroll refused to do so, and attempted to enter their residence. When the victim stood in his way, Kroll allegedly grabbed her by her throat and choked her, before striking her again.
According to police, Kroll left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. On March 19, police say Kroll’s attorney contacted investigators, and informed them that Kroll intended to turn himself in.
Kroll has been charged with aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
