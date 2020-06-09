Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the Lake Havasu Marina after receiving reports of a traffic accident on May 30. According to alleged witness statements, 33-year-old California resident Brandon R. Chavez, of Redlands, rear-ended a vehicle twice while attempting to drive to the marina’s launch ramp.
Security officers at the marina contacted police when they believed Chavez to be driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. According to police, Chavez admitted to officers that he consumed alcohol prior to driving. Chavez was allegedly unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, and was arrested on charges of DUI.
Chavez was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath to test his level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to draw Chavez’ blood for testing.
Police allegedly learned after Chavez’ arrest that his driver’s license was suspended in 2017 after a prior DUI conviction. Chavez has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI.
