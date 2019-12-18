Lake Havasu City resident Robert Keany, 43, was arrested after police learned that he was not involved in a reported hit-and-run accident.
Police were called an Industrial Boulevard address on Dec. 10 after receiving reports of a hit-and-run accident at the location. Through their investigation, officers learned that Keany had no involvement in the reported accident – but learned that Keany was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with a court order from Lake Havasu Municipal Court.
Keany was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu Municipal Court, where he was seen by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis. Keany was then transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
