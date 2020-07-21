A Lake Havasu City man was cited this month after he reportedly stole two new tires from a Countryshire Avenue address and fled the scene.
Police say David L. Webb, 29, snuck into the business lot on July 6, where he entered a warehouse left with the new tires. Witnesses and business employees gave chase, the report said, before Webb threw the tires into the rear of a waiting vehicle and drove away from the scene.
Investigators were able to find and contact the vehicle’s owner, who had given the vehicle to Webb prior to the incident. According to police, the vehicle’s owner contacted Webb and told him to return the allegedly stolen tires.
Webb did so, the report said, before he was cited and released at the scene by officers. The total value of the allegedly stolen tired was about $350.
Webb is scheduled to appear Aug. 10 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court to answer the complaint against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.