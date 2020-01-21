A Lake Havasu City man accused in an aggravated assault incident involving a machete last year will appear Thursday in Mohave Superior Court after a new arrest Saturday evening on felony charges of DUI.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a War Eagle Drive address Saturday after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident in progress. According to alleged witness statements, Dirk E. Hull, 61, was extremely intoxicated as he rode as a passenger in her vehicle. Hull allegedly engaged in an argument with the victim, before striking her with his open hand before forcing her outside.
According to the report, Hull then exited the vehicle at the victim’s residence, and departed in his own SUV. Officers arrived in the neighborhood and soon found Hull driving on War Eagle Drive. A records check for Hull’s vehicle allegedly showed Hull’s license had been suspended.
Officers attempted to stop Hull, the report said, but Hull allegedly continued to drive through several streets before returning to War Eagle Drive. Hull stopped his vehicle, but allegedly refused officers’ commands to exit. Police pulled Hull from the vehicle and arrested him at the scene. According to the report, Hull appeared to be visibly intoxicated as he was taken into custody.
Hull was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, aggravated DUI and unlawful flight from law enforcement. At the jail, attempts to test his breath were unsuccessful. Hull agreed to have his blood drawn to determine his level of intoxication, the report said.
As of Monday, Hull was already awaiting trial on counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Mohave County prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Hull in custody without bail, which will be decided at a Jan. 23 status conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.