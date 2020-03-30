Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Kiowa Boulevard business March 24 after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.
According to police, the reporting party arrived at the business to find a window broken, and a man sleeping on a couch inside the office. The reporting party allegedly confronted the intruder, identified as 36-year-old Sedona resident Jack D. Ballard. When asked why he was there, Ballard allegedly told the reporting party he believed he was in his own home.
When Ballard was told to leave, he gathered his belongings into a bag, including a bottle of alcohol, the report said.
Ballard was found shortly afterward, in the area of Kiowa Boulevard and Arcadia Drive, and the reporting party allegedly confirmed that Ballard was the suspect in question. Ballard was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to the report, Ballard told detectives after his arrest that he had been drinking the previous night, and had been looking for a place to sleep. A test of Ballard’s breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.188%.
Ballard was cited and released on his own recognizance on charges of second degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property.
