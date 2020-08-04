Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road hotel after receiving reports of an assault.
According to the report, 43-year-old transient Jesus Garcia was traveling in a vehicle with a female driver and another male passenger, and engaged in an argument over a rental vehicle. Police say the argument escalated until the driver pulled over and told Garcia to get out. Police say that stepped out of the vehicle, then moved to the driver’s window before striking her in the face. Garcia then allegedly opened the door and attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle by her legs.
The other male passenger attempted to intervene, the report said, before Garcia struck him and slammed him on the pavement before leaving the scene.
Police say Garcia was found nearby, allegedly matching the victim’s description of her assailant, with fresh blood on his clothing. Although police had difficulty locating the victim, she made contact with officers to give her statement. Garcia was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Both victims refused medical treatment.
