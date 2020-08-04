Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of Avalon Avenue and North Palo Verde Boulevard after receiving reports of a man dancing in the roadway.
According to police, witnesses contacted dispatchers on July 23 to report 43-year-old transient Loren D. Brocker, who was allegedly dancing and shouting in the middle of the road. Police say Brocker was blocking traffic, forcing several drivers to swerve in order to avoid him.
According to the reporting officer, Brocker was well known to law enforcement in Lake Havasu City.
“Brocker is a nuisance to the City of Lake Havasu,” the report said. “Police officers contact Brocker several times throughout the day due to disorderly conduct and other offenses. Brocker does not stop his actions and only continues to become more frequent.”
According to police, Brocker was warned earlier that day on charges of trespassing. He has been arrested seven times in the past three months, the report said. Brocker appeared to mumble and rant incoherently when he was contacted by officers, the report said. He was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
His recent prior arrests have included a disorderly conduct incident in May – when he allegedly threw a detached electrical conduit at the door of a Lake Havasu City Fire station.
In another May incident, Brocker allegedly started a minor brushfire at an Avalon Avenue address while setting a small pot on fire. When questioned in this incident, he allegedly told officers the fire was “a symbol for the gods.”
