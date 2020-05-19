A California man was cited Sunday morning on charges of shooting fireworks near a McCulloch Boulevard bar.
According to the police report, 22-year-old Yucca Valley resident Brian A. Aguilar opened the trunk of his vehicle and pulled out a bundle of fireworks. Patrol officers allegedly saw Aguilar step onto the sidewalk directly in front of the bar’s dance floor, and set off the aerial fireworks before walking away.
Officers stopped Aguilar at the scene, and issued his citation. Aguilar is scheduled to appear July 22 in Lake Havasu Municipal Court to answer the complaint against him.
Arizona statute prohibits the use of aerial fireworks, with the exception of professional fireworks or pyrotechnical displays.
