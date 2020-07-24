Although personal watercraft are welcome in Lake Havasu City, police prefer that holiday travelers ride those watercraft on the waves, rather than on the road.
On July 8, police say Isaac D. Korn, 18, of Mission Viejo, was driving with two passengers – who were riding on a single personal watercraft that was being towed by Korn’s vehicle. According to the police report, the two passengers saw nearby officers and climbed off of the watercraft when Korn stopped at the intersection of State Route 95 and Mulberry Avenue. The passengers then entered Korn’s vehicle.
Korn was stopped by officers at the intersection, and cited on charges of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 17 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court to answer the complaint against him.
