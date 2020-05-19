A Lake Havasu City man convicted on charges of human smuggling in 2015 was arrested early Tuesday morning on a warrant from the U.S. Marshall’s Office.
Scotty K. White, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Havasu Regional Medical Center after police learned of the warrant for his arrest. White’s warrant was issued on charges of violating a 30-month probation sentence issued by the U.S. District Court of Southern California.
White was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.