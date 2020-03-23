A Lake Havasu City man was cited Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to inform officers of a weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to police, Caleb I. Vance, 27, was stopped in the area of McCulloch and Acoma Boulevards when he was allegedly observed driving at 54 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. When asked, police say Vance told officers he did not have a weapon or contraband in his vehicle, the report said. Officers at the scene requested assistance from a K-9 unit, which arrived shortly afterward.
Police K-9 “Rocky” allegedly alerted officers to the presence of drugs within Vance’s vehicle, and Vance was detained at the scene. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found an unloaded handgun, without a serial number, inside.
Officers also found a piece of aluminum foil containing suspected heroin residue during their search.
Vance allegedly denied ownership of the weapon, or knowledge of the presence of alleged drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
