Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Friday to an alley on Industrial Boulevard after receiving reports of a man sleeping in his vehicle.
Police say Casey R. Pepper, 32, was in violation of Havasu ordinances against camping when officers arrived at the scene and woke him. According to the police report, Pepper provided the name “Mike Woods” when questioned. According to police, a records search showed “Mike Woods” to be a known alias of Pepper’s.
Pepper was known to have a warrant for his arrest from Mohave Superior Court. He was also a convicted felon, the report said. Pepper was arrested at the scene.
According to police, officers allegedly found a piece of tinfoil in his vehicle containing suspected heroin residue. A further search of the vehicle allegedly yielded two metal spoons containing suspected heroin residue, and two small bags containing suspected marijuana. Officers also found a disassembled firearm and a loaded magazine during their search, the report said.
Pepper has been charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of rendering false information to law enforcement.
As of Tuesday, Pepper remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
