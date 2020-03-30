Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the English Village last week, where they encountered the possible subject of multiple calls to law enforcement. Police say that when officers found him, however, 50-year-old Havasu resident Paul A. Ingram attempted to flee.
According to the police report, officers received multiple calls on March 22 about a man allegedly matching Ingram’s description, who was found unconscious in the bathroom of a Queens Bay business. The suspect had already left when officers arrived, but police soon found Ingram walking in the Bridgewater Channel nearby.
Officers approached Ingram, who allegedly ran from them. When ordered to stop, Ingram instead leaped into the Bridgewater Channel to escape, the report said. Police say Ingram refused to return to land, and told officers he intended to swim to California. According to the report, more than a dozen boats were making passage through the channel, and had to change course to avoid hitting Ingram.
Police say that Ingram became tired while treading water, and after several minutes he returned to shore. Officers cited and released Ingram at the scene on charges of swimming in the Bridgewater Channel and interfering with navigation. He is scheduled to appear April 27 in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court to answer the complaint against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.