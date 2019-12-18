A suspect in an alleged bicycle theft was arrested by Lake Havasu City Police officers when he was found to have a warrant for his arrest.
Officers contacted Jeffrey R. Kellogg, 34, at a McCulloch Boulevard location Sunday, and questioned in reference to a possible theft. Police say Kellogg was accused of stealing a bicycle, which he allegedly said he returned to the victim prior to his encounter with officers. A records check showed Kellogg to have a warrant for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court, and he was arrested at the scene.
