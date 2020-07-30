Investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a Golden Valley man this week, by a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to a Golden Valley residence while attempting to find a wanted suspect.
The man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, allegedly refused to cooperate with the deputy.
The sheriff’s office says that the deputy saw a weapon in the man’s possession, and a confrontation ensued. Shots were fired, the department said, and the wanted suspect was fatally wounded in the struggle.
The deputy involved, who has also not been named by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. Investigation into the incident has been deferred to the Kingman Police Department.
According to Jennifer Sochocki, a public information officer for the Kingman Police Department, the name of the victim will not be made public until after his next of kin have been notified.
The name of the deputy involved in the shooting will be withheld until after the investigation has concluded, Sochocki said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.