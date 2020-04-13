Last month, an argument over a pair of escaped dogs escalated until their owner exposed himself to multiple onlookers.
Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Challenger Circle residence March 26 after receiving reports of a disorderly conduct in progress. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Havasu resident Andre J. Morgan’s neighbor complained that two of his dogs escaped. Morgan argued with his neighbor, which escalated until Morgan allegedly removed his clothing and underwear, in an apparent effort to taunt the victim.
Morgan allegedly refused to speak with officers when they arrived at the scene, and walked into his home. According to the report, officers did not attempt to pursue Morgan at that time.
Last Wednesday, officers contacted Morgan again at his residence, and cited him on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.