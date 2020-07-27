A Bullhead City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week on charges relating to the attempted shooting of a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy last month.
Casper J. Homer, 35, was arraigned earlier this month on charges of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He is scheduled to appear July 30 for a pre-trial conference.
Deputies say Homer and alleged accomplice David T. Delgado, 37, were the subject of a June 20 traffic stop. When a deputy approached Homer’s vehicle, investigators say one of the occupants opened fire on the deputy. The deputy’s patrol cruiser was struck several times, investigators said, but the deputy escaped unharmed as Homer and Delgado allegedly fled the scene.
Officials say Homer drove the vehicle to his home after the alleged shooting, where it was concealed from view. Deputies later found Homer at his residence, the report said, and took him into custody.
Delgado remained at large until June 24. Law enforcement officials searched for Delgado by land and air, until he was ultimately found by California Highway Patrol officers. Highway Patrol officials pursued Delgado into the area of Barstow, where the chase ended in a vehicle collision. Deputies say Delgado fired a weapon at officers while attempting to escape the scene, while a passenger – identified as Michael W. Ebert, 32, of Mohave Valley, was taken into custody without incident. Delgado momentarily evaded officers, but was ultimately taken into custody after an exhaustive search of the Barstow area.
Delgado was known to have warrants in California, has not been extradited to Mohave County. As of Monday, Delgado remained in custody at San Bernardino County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a machine gun, shooting at a person, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Delgado is scheduled to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court Sept. 8 for a hearing in his case.
