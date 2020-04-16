A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly started a fight at a local golf course.
According to witness statements, 51-year-old Robert E. Espy was playing golf with a friend when he was nearly struck by a rogue ball struck by another group of players. Members of the second group told Espy that he and his partner were playing too slowly, witnesses allegedly told police, to which Espy responded with racial slurs before telling the second group to play through.
As the second group of golfers continued their game, Espy allegedly continued to insult them, heckling them, and continued to hurl racial slurs.
One of the group’s members approached Espy, the report said. Espy allegedly continued to use racial slurs when speaking to the victim, while poking the victim firmly in his chest. The golfer struck Espy with a closed fist before leaving. According to the report, Espy grabbed a nearby golf club and struck the group’s golf cart as they drove away, damaging both the cart and club.
After witnesses were interviewed at the scene, Espy was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.