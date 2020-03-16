A man was arrested this weekend after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident in which one pedestrian was left with serious injuries.
According to police, the male victim was crossing the intersection of Mariposa Drive and Swanson Avenue Friday evening. The victim had just stepped onto the crosswalk when he was allegedly struck by 26-year-old Austin J. Holle. Police say the victim suffered significant but non-fatal injuries in the collision, and Holle left the scene before first responders arrived.
Witnesses allegedly gave police a description matching that of Holle’s white Ford F-150 truck, and police say video surveillance footage from the area captured Holle’s vehicle prior to the accident.
At about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers allegedly noted Holle’s vehicle appeared similar to that of the hit-and-run suspect, and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of officers’ investigation, Holle was arrested at the scene on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.
