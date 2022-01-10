A Parker woman is in custody this week after an alleged stabbing that took place Wednesday in the area of Parker Dam, California.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of the alleged assault, and learned that the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Deanna Hitchcock, had stabbed the victim during an argument at the location.
The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries, with deputies providing first aid until the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Hitchcock was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado City Jail. As of Monday, Hitchcock remained in custody on $50,000 bond.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone with additional information in the case contact investigators at 760-326-9200, or call anonymously at 1-800-CRIME.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.