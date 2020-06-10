A Lake Havasu City resident was arrested in a traffic stop last week when police learned that he was wanted in the state of Pennsylvania.
According to the police report, officers were conducting a crash investigation June 2 at the intersection of Lake Havasu and Mesquite Avenues, when there encountered 47-year-old Michael L. Bailey. After checking police records, officers learned that Bailey was wanted in Pennsylvania since 2018 on an original charge of fraud.
Bailey was arrested at the scene, and as of this week he has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
