Two part-time Lake Havasu City residents were arrested May 14 on charges stemming from the theft of a credit card.
According to police, the victim accidentally dropped her credit card at a store on April 25. When the victim checked her bank statement three days later, she allegedly saw 19 fraudulent charges listed.
Police obtained video surveillance from stores where the card was used, the report said, and soon identified the purchases were made by Aaron B. Baxter, 31, of Oklahoma. Baxter was allegedly known to officers due to prior contacts with police. According to the report, Baxter purchased gift cards with the allegedly stolen credit card, as well as a new car jack and ratchet set. Also included in the allegedly fraudulent transactions was a cash transfer to a Cash App account belonging to part-time Lake Havasu City resident Katherine Nicklow, 31, of Minnesota.
Officers learned that Baxter’s vehicle was towed in late April after it was reported as abandoned. On May 14, officers investigating the case were alerted when Baxter attempted to retrieve his vehicle from impound. The couple were taken into custody at the scene, and officers obtained a warrant to search their vehicle.
Both declined to speak to officers about the incident without the presence of an attorney.
Baxter has been charged with felony counts of theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and second degree trafficking stolen property. Nicklow was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft.
