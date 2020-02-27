Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Colt Drive location Wednesday evening after receiving reports that three men were shooting guns in the desert.
Officers arrived at the scene, where they soon located three men allegedly matching witness descriptions. The men were ordered by officers to raise their hands and remain still, the report said, and were told to walk backward toward officers. According to the report, officers could immediately smell the odor of marijuana as they approached.
The men were detained and questioned at the scene. According to one of the involved parties, who has not been named, they believed it was legal to discharge firearms in the surrounding desert, so long as they were shooting away from other residences.
Under Lake Havasu City ordinance, it is unlawful to discharge a firearm within a quarter-mile of an occupied structure. The parties involved were allegedly firing their weapons within 100 yards of a residential neighborhood.
The trio allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana before leaving the desert. As they spoke with officers, the report said, 18-year-old Connor B. Colby dropped a vaporizer pen on the ground. When questioned by police, Colby allegedly admitted the pen contained cannabis oil, purchased from a dispensary in Laughlin.
The trio was escorted by police from the desert, where they were met by several parents. Colby was cited and released at the scene on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
