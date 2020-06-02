A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after police say he drove his pickup truck onto Bridgewater Links Golf Course and allegedly spun his vehicle to create tire gouges in the facility’s landscape.
Police say Patrick D. Gajdos, 25, drove onto the golf course and “did donuts” on May 28, which was allegedly witnessed by reporting parties that evening. According to the report, Gajdos continued to deface the golf course – which lies within walking distance of the Bridgewater Channel – until his vehicle became stuck in soft sand at the location.
Gadjos attempted to extricate his vehicle when officers arrived, his tires allegedly spinning in the sand as he pressed the gas pedal. Unable to drive away as officers approached, police say Gadjos exited his vehicle and surrendered himself into police custody.
According to the police report, Gadjos appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. Gadjos was asked to sit on the bumper of a responding officer’s cruiser as additional units were directed to the scene. As the officer spoke to responders, however, police say Gadjos attempted to flee on foot through the golf course. According to the report, Gadjos tripped while running, and fell to the ground.
Gadjos was arrested at the scene, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. Police say Gadjos refused to submit a sample of his breath to test his level of intoxication, and officers obtained a warrant to draw and test Gadjos’ blood.
According to the report, Gadjos admitted to being intoxicated while driving several times during his encounter with officers, and after his arrival at the jail.
Gadjos has been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.