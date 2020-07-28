A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested Saturday night, following a pursuit by several Lake Havasu City patrol units. According to the police report, officers were flagged down near the intersection of Havasupai Boulevard and Empress Drive. Police say responding officers were directed to a fistfight in the middle of a nearby street. Officers announced their presence when they arrived, the report said. One of the allegedly involved parties — identified as 28-year-old Kimberly E. Petersen — allegedly told officers to stay away from her before fleeing the scene. Officers pursued Petersen, but eventually lost sight of her before other patrol units arrived to aid in the search. According to police, Petersen was seen minutes later, on the roof of a nearby house. As officers continued to chase her, Petersen allegedly leaped from the rooftop and into a walled yard. Responding officers soon closed the distance with Petersen, who surrendered herself into police custody. According to the report, officers later found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue while searching a backpack that was allegedly in Petersen’s possession.
Petersen has been charged with one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
