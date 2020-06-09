A Montana man was arrested May 25 after he allegedly entered a victim’s vehicle and fell asleep, despite being asked to leave by the vehicle’s owner.
According to the report, Dillon G. Meyer, 23, of Billings, was still asleep when officers arrived and woke him. Police say Meyer smelled strongly of alcohol while speaking to officers, and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. According to the report, Meyer said he believed he was inside a friend’s vehicle while speaking with officers.
Meyer was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing. A test of Meyer’s breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.312% at the time of his arrest.
