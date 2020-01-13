Jamaica Elementary School officials contacted Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers Thursday when an intoxicated parent entered the school in search of his child.
According to alleged witness statements, 42-year-old Daniel M. Smith may have urinated in front of his vehicle in the school’s parking lot, and his speech was slurred when he spoke to school officials. Smith allegedly left when school officials told him that classes had already been dismissed for the day. Educators contacted police to ensure that his child arrived home safely.
Officers responded to Smith’s home, where Smith appeared to be visibly intoxicated. Police soon learned that Smith’s child had already been picked up from the school by other family members, and was safe.
Smith was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at his home, and was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI. According to police, a test of his breath at the jail showed Smith’s blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.300, which is more than three times the limit to drive legally in Arizona.
