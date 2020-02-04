A Lake Havasu City man was serving a term of probation until last week after a misdemeanor DUI conviction. As terms of his probation, Dan R. Barnes, 24, was ordered to consume no alcohol and to use an ignition interlock device in his vehicle while driving.
According to police, Barnes allegedly consumed a half-pitcher of beer before driving on Jan. 31. Barnes was allegedly able to drive in his vehicle due to possible tampering of his ignition interlock device.
Barnes was stopped by officers early Friday morning at the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Cypress Drive, after police allegedly learned Barnes’ auto insurance had been canceled. According to police, Barnes appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking to officers, and a records check allegedly showed his driver’s license to be suspended.
Police say Barnes was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, and he was arrested on two felony counts of DUI. According to the report, Barnes refused to submit a sample of his breath to test his level of possible intoxication at Lake Havasu City Jail, and a warrant was obtained to draw Barnes’ blood.
