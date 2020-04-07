A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month on multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened a victim with a firearm.
Officers were called to a Havasu address March 21 after receiving reports of a suspect with a weapon. According to alleged witness statements, the victim and her child arrived at the home to visit another party. When they entered, the child entered the home’s bedroom and climbed on the bed to give the unidentified resident a hug.
According to the police report, 40-year-old Dylan D. Eckland entered and swore at the child, telling her to leave the bedroom. When confronted by the child’s mother, Eckland allegedly drew a handgun from under a nearby couch and pointed it at her head.
Eckland then set the weapon on the couch and said he was joking, and that the gun was unloaded, the report said.
The victim left the home with her daughter, and witnesses contacted police dispatchers. Officers soon surrounded the building, and adjacent apartments were evacuated as police attempted to contact Eckland in his home. After police announced their presence, Eckland exited the apartment and surrendered himself into officers’ custody.
According to police, Eckland appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers. Eckland was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a test of his breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.216%.
Officers served a search warrant at Eckland’s residence that evening, where they allegedly found a usable amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .38-calibur revolver and a shot gun with a barrel of less than 18 inches – which is illegal to own in the state of Arizona.
Eckland has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, intimidation, possession of a prohibited weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
As of Tuesday, Eckland was not listed in custody at Mohave County Jail.
