A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on felony drug charges last month when she allegedly attempted to give a false name to officers during a traffic stop.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were patrolling in the area of London Bridge Road on Feb. 20 when they found a vehicle swerving in the roadway, the report said. The vehicle’s registration tag was also expired, according to police, and officers conducted a traffic stop.
Among the vehicle’s passengers was Katherine L. Arrasmith, 45, who allegedly attempted to provide a false last name to officers when questioned. A records check showed no record of Arrasmith’s identity, and she was questioned further. One of the arresting officers allegedly recognized Arrasmith from a previous encounter with law enforcement, and identified her at the scene. Arrasmith admitted to her identity when confronted, the report said, and allegedly told police she was untruthful because she believed there may have been a warrant for her arrest due to an unpaid traffic ticket. She was taken into custody, and officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in her pocket during a search.
Arrasmith was charged with one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of rendering a false statement to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.