Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the Bridgewater Channel earlier this month where a California man allegedly shoved a fellow passenger off of a boat and into the water.
On July 5, police say Carl E. Willey, 42, of Dana Point, was involved in a fight with the alleged victim on the watercraft, and pushed the victim from the boat and into the water. Heavy boat traffic at the time of the incident placed the victim at serious risk of death or injury, according to police. The victim swam to shore before he was contacted by responding officers.
Police say the boat was operated by Havasu resident Mark V. Friesen, 28. During officers’ efforts to locate Willey, they contacted Friesen at his home to determine Willey’s whereabouts.
According to the police report, Friesen told officers by text that Willey had returned to California. Officers went to Friesen’s home to speak with him in person, the report said, where they allegedly saw a black SUV matching the description of a vehicle owned by Willey. Officers watched the residence for about 10 minutes before the SUV left Friesen’s home, with Willey identified as the vehicle’s driver.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Molly Gibson Drive, and Willey was arrested at the scene. Willey was a friend of Friesen’s, according to statements later allegedly taken by police.
Willey has been cited on misdemeanor charges of endangerment, assault, disorderly conduct and destruction of property. Friesen has been cited on one misdemeanor count of hindering prosecution.
