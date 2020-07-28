A Lake Havasu City man was cited on charges of giving false statements to law enforcement this month when he allegedly reported a triple homicide to police. Investigators were called to the Lake Havasu City Police Department July 19, where Daniel W. Ranoz, 41, allegedly said he witnessed three men being fatally shot in a ditch near his Querio Drive residence. Ranoz allegedly said he saw the incident while driving with a new neighbor at his apartment complex.
When additional detectives were contacted to investigate the incident, Runoz allegedly admitted to fabricating the story to police. Runoz was cited on charges of rendering a false report to law enforcement, and is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court Aug. 24.
