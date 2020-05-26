A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this month after he allegedly started a fire in the back yard of his residence. Investigators say that fire spread, and caused damage to nearby wildlands.
Police were called to an Avalon Avenue address May 17 after receiving reports of the fire. Responding officers found Loren D. Brocker, 43, at the scene and questioned him as fire investigators sought out the cause of the blaze.
According to police, Brocker set a pot on fire at his residence. When asked his reason for doing so, Brocker allegedly told police that he had the fire under control, and that the fire was a “symbol for the gods.”
Police say Brocker had an extensive history of encounters with the Lake Havasu City Police Department. He was the subject of 12 police responses throughout May alone – and police say he had become “a nuisance around town due to him being under the influence of an unknown substance.”
Brocker was arrested at the scene on charges of disorderly conduct and reckless burning.
