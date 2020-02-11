A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested Saturday evening after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, 23-year-old Hayley A. Sanchez was found with her vehicle in a desert area off of Breakwater Drive after leaving the scene of the accident. Police say Sanchez suffered minor cuts and scratches during the accident, the report said, and she allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving.
Officers escorted Sanchez from the desert into a nearby cul de sac, where she was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officers obtained a warrant to retrieve samples of Sanchez’s blood, to test her level of intoxication.
Sanchez was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers allegedly found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue inside her purse. Sanchez has been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
