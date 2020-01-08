Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found drugs in a Havasu woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The stop took place at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Stroke Drive, where police say 53-year-old Dawna A. Newman seemed to be visibly impaired and smelled of liquor while speaking with officers.
Newman was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, the report said, and she was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI. A test of her breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.105.
In Newman’s vehicle, officers found a bottle containing narcotic medication for which Newman had no prescription. She was additionally charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of prescription drugs.
