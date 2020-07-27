A Lake Havasu City woman was cited and released July 16 after police say she followed a victim to an Acoma Boulevard gas station and attacked her in an apparent road rage incident.
Police say the victim had been driving on McCulloch Boulevard, at about 25 miles per hour, when 32-year-old Crystal M. Ortiz began to follow her. The victim stopped her car at the gas station, where Ortiz allegedly approached her.
Ortiz allegedly screamed at the victim about the victim’s driving, and attempted to strike her. When the punch missed, Ortiz allegedly returned to her vehicle and left the scene. Officers soon located Ortiz’ vehicle based on its alleged description and partial license plate information, and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, officers allegedly learned that Ortiz had been driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Ortiz was cited on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, assault and driving with a suspended license.
