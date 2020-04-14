A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and two more are in critical condition after a 69-year-old Kingman restaurant employee allegedly attacked two of his coworkers.
Kingman Police officers responded to Sakura Sushi & Grill on Stockton Hill Road Monday afternoon, after receiving reports of an assault at the business. According to the report, the suspect threw hot oil on one of his coworkers before attacking another with a knife. Police say the 69-year-old suspect then cut his own throat with the blade. The initial report from Kingman Police said kitchen utensils may have been used as weapons.
The suspect, who has not yet been named, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other was also transported to the hospital in critical condition, before he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
As of Tuesday, investigators said all three were expected to survive, and criminal charges were pending until the conclusion of the department’s investigation.
