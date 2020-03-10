A New Mexico man was arrested Monday afternoon, following a high-speed chase on I-40.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies received reports from concerned citizens at about 1:40 p.m., referencing a vehicle that had been parked in the area of Milepost 20 for two days. The vehicle’s occupant, identified as Adnan Ijaz, 39, of Albuquerque, was hidden beneath a blanket in the vehicle with multiple empty prescription bottles inside, the report said.
Deputies attempted to speak with Ijaz, who allegedly became hostile toward deputies. When one deputy asked Ijaz’s reason for being at the location, Ijaz allegedly shifted his car into gear and attempted to run the deputy over. Ijaz then fled the scene, the report said, traveling at about 120 miles per hour as he was pursued by deputies and Department of Public Safety officers.
The pursuit continued into Kingman, where road spikes were placed to stop Ijaz. Despite a shredded tire to Ijaz’s vehicle as a result, he continued to flee, and allegedly struck two law enforcement vehicles during the chase.
Ijaz was ultimately forced to stop, and became hostile toward law enforcement at the scene. Ijaz refused to exit his vehicle, the report said, forcing deputies to break one of the vehicle’s windows and taze him before placing Ijaz under arrest.
Ijaz has been charged with felony counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault against an officer.
