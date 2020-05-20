A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday evening at a Mohave Valley residence.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home at about 7:40 p.m., when emergency dispatchers received reports of the shooting. The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment, and deputies began their investigation.
After speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators allegedly learned that a verbal argument at the residence had turned physical, and a weapon was fired. All involved parties have been identified and are appearing to cooperate with the investigation, the report said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or to call the department’s toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.