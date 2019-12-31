Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Fort Mohave intersection after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle’s driver, identified as 27-year-old Fort Mohave resident Rafael Sanchez, was declared dead at the scene. According to investigators, Sanchez failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the accident, but investigation into the accident remained ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.